LS Polls: Ban orders from 6 pm on Apr. 24 till midnight on Apr. 26

April 18, 2024

Exit polls, dissemination of results barred between 7 am on Apr. 19 & 6.30 pm on June 1

Mysore/Mysuru: The enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ensures that political parties and candidates adhere strictly to prevent any activity that could disrupt societal harmony or unduly influence voters.

District Election Officer (DEO) collaborates with senior Police officials to devise strategies to manage potential disturbances during the critical 72 hours leading up to the close of voting.

With Phase 2 polling for the Lok Sabha elections approaching on Apr. 26, Mysuru City Police have announced stringent measures to uphold peace and security during this crucial electoral process. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) will be in effect within the Mysuru City Commissionerate limits from 6 pm on Apr. 24 until midnight on Apr. 26.

Issued by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, the order outlines several restrictions aimed at preventing any untoward incidents during the electoral period. Key prohibitions include gatherings of more than five people, rallies, public meetings, possession of lethal weapons and explosives, as well as displaying and burning effigies.

No posters, flex banners, or other publicity materials will be allowed near the polling booths. Carrying or storing lethal weapons, swords, knives, sticks, mace, guns, sharp metal objects, stones, and any other objects that could pose a threat to human lives has been restricted. Processions, even on a smaller scale, have also been banned.

Additionally, making provocative speeches and publicly raising political slogans will be strictly prohibited. Moreover, campaigning, the use of posters and banners, and the use of loudspeakers will not be permitted within a 100-meter radius of polling stations during the designated period. In other words, any activity that could disturb public peace and the tranquillity of the polling station has been banned.

Open canvassing in favour of any leader through songs, music, and group performances favouring any political party or candidate has been barred. Furthermore, carrying mobile phones, cordless phones, and other electronic devices within the same radius is prohibited, except for officials or personnel with explicit permission from the DEO.

While emphasising the importance of upholding the Model Code of Conduct and maintaining law and order, Commissioner Ramesh clarified that weddings and other permitted processions may proceed as long as they do not violate electoral guidelines or disrupt public order.

Notably, funeral processions are exempt from the prohibitory orders. Additionally, kalyana mantaps, choultries, hotels and guest houses must provide a list of persons staying there, and those who are not the voters of that particular constituency will have to vacate the place.

A dry day will be enforced in Mysuru from 12 am on April 26 to 12 am on April 27, coinciding with polling dates, and from 12 am on June 3 to 12 am on June 4, during the counting of votes. Also, sale of liquor will be prohibited in city shops, bars, hotels, restaurants and taverns. However, restaurants and hotels will be permitted to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages as usual.