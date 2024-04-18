‘Buddy Burglar’ Caught

April 18, 2024

Electronics grad befriended PG occupants and stole their credit cards and SIM cards

He is wanted in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) sleuths have arrested a man on charges of misusing stolen credit cards belonging to residents of Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Pradeep, aged 31, hailing from Muddebeeranahundi in T. Narasipura Taluk, had allegedly stolen credit cards from his fellow occupants in various PG lodgings and transferred funds amounting to over Rs. 13 lakh from the stolen cards.

According to CEN Police Inspector Prasannakumar, Pradeep is wanted in over six cases in Bengaluru, Mandya, Nanjangud and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. Of the stolen Rs. 13 lakh, the Police are yet to recover Rs. 8 lakh from Pradeep.

Describing Pradeep’s modus operandi, Prasannakumar stated that Pradeep would befriend occupants of PG accommodations saying that he worked in LIC and steal credit cards and SIM cards from them while they were in the washroom or asleep. Later, he used to use credit cards for online gambling, money transfers and other activities.

Proficient in electronics

Pradeep has a degree in electronics and was employed in a reputable firm in Bengaluru. However, he lost his job due to the company’s downsizing amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Later, Pradeep turned to criminal activities, leveraging his expertise in electronics and his understanding of the workings of SIM cards and credit cards.

Pradeep’s involvement has been confirmed in a case of misusing Rs. 87,000 in an ‘online rummy time game’. He stole a credit card from a fellow resident whom he befriended at the ‘Weave’ PG accommodation near Kamakshi Hospital, Saraswathipuram.

He unlawfully obtained Rs. 2,21,800 through a credit card and SIM card pilfered from a resident of the Biligiri PG accommodation in Vijayanagar. Two cases have been filed against Pradeep at Mysuru City CEN Police Station, one at Saraswathipuram Police Station and one each at Vijayanagar Police Station, J.C. Nagar Police Station and Kalasipalya Police Station. The total amount of theft is Rs. 5,37,560.

He is involved in similar offences reported at Mandya West Police Station, Nanjangud Police Station, Yeshwanthpur Police Station in Bengaluru and Dindigul Police Station, Tamil Nadu.

The arrest operation was carried out by Inspector Prasannakumar, PSI M.L. Siddesh and staff C. Sandesh Kumar and Anil under the guidance of DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and City Police Chief Ramesh Banoth.