Cyber crime accused arrested
August 17, 2022

Rs. 15,05,000 cash, valuables worth about Rs. 17,41,000 recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police, who had registered a case on Jan. 8, 2021, pertaining to illegal transfer of money to the tune of Rs. 21,02,041 between Nov. 1, 2020 and Dec. 24, 2020, have arrested the accused on Aug. 14, 2022.

The accused, who was known to the complainant, had somehow obtained the debit card details including the Card Verification Value (CVV) number of the debit card, had purchased gold coins and other items worth about Rs. 20 lakh through online shopping portal, sold the gold coins and had kept Rs. 15,05,000  cash with him.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered Rs. 15,05,000 cash, two cameras, TV, camera lens, treadmill, speaker, UPS and 4 gram gold chain, all worth about Rs. 17,41,000 (including cash) from him.

DCP (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar guided CEN Inspector N. Jayakumar, Sub-Inspectors N. Anil Kumar and M.L. Siddesh, ASI Subashchandra, Nagendra, Basha and others in the nabbing and recovery operation.

