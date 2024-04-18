Guarantees Galore: Rahul Gandhi lists Congress party’s promises in Mandya meet
News, Top Stories

Guarantees Galore: Rahul Gandhi lists Congress party’s promises in Mandya meet

April 18, 2024

Mandya: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi announced a slew of guarantees to be implemented if the party came to power at the Centre in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing Prajadhwani-2 convention organised to campaign for the party candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) at Mandya University grounds on Wednesday.

“Farmers loan will be waived off and financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh will be given to the women per annum in addition to Rs. 24,000 being provided under Gruha Lakshmi scheme taking the total to Rs. 1.24 lakh,” said Rahul Gandhi about the guarantees, apart from increasing the honorarium of anganwadi and ASHA workers, revoking contract system in the recruitment of Government and Semi-Government employees, providing permanent employment and implementing Job Security.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government at the Centre is safeguarding the interests of capitalists, Congress is working for the betterment of poor, farmers and labour class, he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching