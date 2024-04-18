Guarantees Galore: Rahul Gandhi lists Congress party’s promises in Mandya meet

April 18, 2024

Mandya: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi announced a slew of guarantees to be implemented if the party came to power at the Centre in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing Prajadhwani-2 convention organised to campaign for the party candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) at Mandya University grounds on Wednesday.

“Farmers loan will be waived off and financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh will be given to the women per annum in addition to Rs. 24,000 being provided under Gruha Lakshmi scheme taking the total to Rs. 1.24 lakh,” said Rahul Gandhi about the guarantees, apart from increasing the honorarium of anganwadi and ASHA workers, revoking contract system in the recruitment of Government and Semi-Government employees, providing permanent employment and implementing Job Security.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government at the Centre is safeguarding the interests of capitalists, Congress is working for the betterment of poor, farmers and labour class, he added.