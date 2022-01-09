Two-wheelers seized, shop owners fined; Rs. 80,750 collected
News

Two-wheelers seized, shop owners fined; Rs. 80,750 collected

January 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police, who are keeping tight vigil following imposition of weekend curfew (from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am) by the Government to prevent spread of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, conducted checking of vehicles and also eateries and other shops across the city yesterday.

During the checking drive, the Police seized two bikes and also imposed fines on several shop and hotel owners after they were found violating the Govt. guidelines and have collected a total fine of Rs. 80,750 from the violators. During the checking drive, the Police found several shops conducting business where people were found crowding without maintaining social distance and not wearing face masks and imposed fines on shop and hotel owners at Lashkar, Udayagiri, Alanahalli, Metagalli and Narasimharaja Police limits under The Disaster Management Act-2005/ The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act-2020.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that the Police will be conducting checking during weekend curfew and has urged public to follow the guidelines issued by the Government and not move around unnecessarily to avoid being penalised.

