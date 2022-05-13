Bride writes exam on wedding day

May 13, 2022

Mandya: A bride at Chinakurali got her priorities right, many would agree. For her, the vows of marriage could wait as she had a more pressing issue at hand — appearing for her degree exam conducted by the University of Mysore.

L.Y. Aishwarya (Tejaswini), a first year B.Com student of STG First Grade College, Chinakurali, Pandavapura, dared to be different. She made the day extraordinary by writing her exam between 2 pm and 4 pm in the College premises on May 11.

All decked up in a shimmering silk sari and bridal jewellery, Aishwarya added a welcome change to the usual tension-filled atmosphere of the examination hall. As she took the examination in her bridal attire, Aishwarya surprised as well as inspired many students.

She along with her husband appeared at STG First Grade College in the afternoon to take 1st sem B.Com exam (Digital Fluency subject). Later she said that both the families supported her decision.

Aishwarya has proved like many girls of this generation that education is the first priority. She is a shining example and a role model for aspiring youngsters. Chairman of STG Group of Institutions C.S. Putturaju, CEO of STG Group of Institutions C.P. Shivraju and Vice-Principal Dr. Nishanth A. Naidu have lauded Aishwarya for her determination and family for their co-operation.