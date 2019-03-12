BSP to contest in all 28 seats in State
Mysuru:  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest in all the 28 seats in the State in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, said MLA and former Minister N. Mahesh.

Addressing the party workers at the Party Office in Shivarampet here yesterday, he said that last time they had committed a mistake by tying up with JD(S) and had realised the mistake. Hence, this time they would go alone and contest all the 28 seats as they had a large following in most parts of the State with nearly 8 to 10 lakh followers in places like Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Chikkodi and Bagalkot.

He exhorted the party workers to work hard and see that at least the party wins two seats as it was in fight with national parties like the Congress and the BJP. Party Chief Mayawati will be addressing rallies in Mysuru and it was the duty of the party workers to gather at least a lakh of people for the rally, he added.

He predicted that the SP (Samajawadi Party) and BSP combine would sweep Uttar Pradesh and BSP would play a pivotal role in Government formation at the Centre. Mahesh asked the ticket aspirants to come forward and pay a fee of Rs.10,000 which was non-refundable.

He cautioned the party workers not to post anything for or against the party or other parties on the social media as the Election Commission which would take disciplinary action.

He asked them to visit each village and create awareness about the party and its prospects in the coming elections.

Corporator Begum Pallavi, Zone in-charge Siddaraju, District President Prabhuswamy and others were present.

March 12, 2019

