Voters Helpline 1950 launched

Mysuru: With the ECI announcing the LS Poll schedule, the District Administration has launched a voter helpline (Helpline No. 1950), according to Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer.

The helpline (No. 1950) has been set up for the benefit of voters and the voters can call this helpline round-the-clock for any information they want on the electoral process.

Pointing out that the helpline is a free call, Sankar said the voters can come up with suggestions, complaints on poll-code violation, voter list enrolment and such other voter issues.

c-Vigil mobile app: Stating that the EC has launched c-Vigil mobile app for the benefit of voters, the DC said that the people can lodge complaints through this mobile app if they come across any poll code violation or electoral malpractices.

GPS enabled team headed by the Deputy Director of Land Records has been constituted to monitor this c-Vigil mobile app, he said and added that the team will visit the spot within 100 minutes of the complaint.

24×7 Election Control Room: The District Administration has also set up a 24×7 Control Room —1077 at the DC’s office.

The members of the public can also call Ph: 0821-2414811 or MCC: 0821-2418800 in city. Similarly, the public can call Ph: 08223-274175 (Taluk Office, Periyapatna), 08222-252040 (Hunsur Taluk Office).

Whom to contact?