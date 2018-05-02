BSY accuses CM of dividing Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community

Mysuru: State BJP President and former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa has accused Chief Minister Siddharamaiah of dividing Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community only for stopping him (BSY) from occupying the seat of Chief Minister.

Addressing a campaign rally for K.R. Constituency BJP candidate S.A. Ramdas at Gavi Mutt, Gowrishankarnagar here on Monday, Yeddyurappa alleged that Siddharamaiah can go to any extent to meet his selfish ends.

Reiterating that Siddharamaiah was out to divide the society on caste and communal lines, Yeddyurappa claimed that Siddharamaiah has now maintained silence on the issue fearing backlash in the elections.

Maintaining that there was a BJP wave across the State, the BJP leader expressed confidence that the party’s ‘Mission-150’ will be achieved in the Assembly polls.

Asserting that Siddharamaiah will be the last Congress Chief Minister of the State, he appealed the electorate to elect BJP candidates S.A. Ramdas (KR), L. Nagendra (Chamaraja) and Sandesh Swamy (NR Constituency) with huge margins.

Yeddyurappa also addressed rallies in Chamaraja and NR Assembly segments of the city, during which he lashed out at Siddharamaiah Government, listing its failures and maladministration.

He appealed the voters to elect party candidates L. Nagendra (Chamaraja) and Sandesh Swamy (NR).

Earlier, Yeddyurappa held an impressive Road Show travelling atop an open vehicle in Gowrishankarnagar and other areas coming under KR Constituency. Party candidate S.A. Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha, KR Block BJP President B.V. Manjunath and others took part.

Many Congress leaders joined BJP on the occasion.

The BJP State President held Road Show at Hebbal and surrounding areas coming under Chamaraja Constituency. Party candidate L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, Senior leader D. Madegowda and others accompanied the former CM.

Even as Yeddyurappa was addressing the gathering, it began to rain. But braving the rain, Yeddyurappa continued his speech holding umbrella. Even the crowd didn’t seem to bother about the rain and listened to him.

Continuing his campaign in the city, Yeddyurappa after undertaking a door-to-door campaign at a few places in NR Constituency, addressed a massive gathering at N.R. Mohalla’s Maruthi Circle.

Party candidate Sandesh Swamy, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, Corporator Nandeesh Preetham, leaders K.P. Nanjundi, K. Shivaram, B.P. Manjunath, Renukaradhya and others were present.