Three city students top district in Second PUC Science

Mysuru: Three students of various PU Colleges in city, who had appeared for the 2nd PU exams in Science stream have topped the district by scoring a total of 590 marks out of 600. PUC results were announced by the PU Board on Apr. 30.

The three students are; S. Anudeep of Sadvidya PU College, Akankash A. Manjunath of Gopalaswamy PU College and Nikitha Srikanth of Jnanodaya PU College. All the three students have secured 98.33 percent and have brought laurels to their colleges and city.

S. Anudeep of Sadvidya PU College and son of Sathyanarayan and Sheela couple has scored 100 marks each in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. He has scored 100 in Sanskrit and 90 marks in English.

Attributing his success to the encouragement given by his parents who never used to pressurised him. Anudeep said that he used to study for one-and-a-half hours daily and studied for seven hours a day during exam time and gave importance to NCERT study books. He said that he wants to pursue his studies in the medical field.

Akankash A. Manjunath, son of H.P. Manjunath, Professor in Sericulture Department in Mysore University and H.S. Aparna, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at Mysore University and a student of Gopalaswamy PU College has scored 99 in Physics, 100 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 99 in Biology, 98 in Kannada and 96 in English.

Akankash said that he used to study till 10 pm after taking a little rest after returning home from college.

He has expressed his desire to pursue Basic Science course at Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

Nikitha Srikanth, daughter of Srikanth, an employee of Infosys and Latha Srikanth couple and a student of Jnanodaya PU College in city has scored 98 in Physics, 100 marks each in Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science and 97 in Sanskrit and 95 in English.

She said that she did not study for long hours but instead concentrated on the lectures at the college which helped her in achieving success.