Admission rush at PU Colleges

August 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Two days after the SSLC exam results were announced, thousands of students and parents are rushing to many Pre-University (PU) Colleges seeking applications. Long queues were seen in front of both Government and Private Colleges and institutions have also reported flooding of calls from anxious parents and students.

PU College managements are expecting a higher demand for courses as all the students who appeared for the SSLC examination have been deemed pass. The pass percentage is at an all-time high of 99.99 this year when compared to the previous years.

Students were seen standing in long queues at Maharaja’s Junior College, Maharani’s Junior College, Marimallappa’s PU College, Sadvidya PU College, Sarada Vilas PU College, Government PU College for Girls at People’s Park, Bifurcated Maharaja’s College at Nazarbad and other PU Colleges across the city.

Cut-off marks

With so many students scoring high marks as the pattern of the question paper had been changed, the cut-off marks too are expected to soar and the Colleges are raising the bar with high cut-off marks.

Provisional admissions completed

Many private unaided Colleges in the city have completed provisional admissions even before the results were announced and now parents are coming there only to complete the official formalities like paying the full fees, sources said.

A few students, who had decided to join a particular College, were seen discussing with their parents and friends while others had done their own research on the best Colleges for the courses of their choice.

As per the data provided by the Department of Pre-University Education, as many as 12 lakh seats are available at Colleges across Karnataka.

The Department has said that Colleges can seek to increase the number of seats if they have the necessary infrastructure.

Seeing long queues in front of Colleges, the management had made wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing mandatory and had deployed their staff to ensure the same.

Online admission for Degree Colleges

Meanwhile, admission to Government Degree Colleges for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BBM etc., has gone online this time and the date and time of launching online applications will be announced soon. Private degree Colleges are issuing applications in person.