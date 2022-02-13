Budget aimed at realising visions of centenary year of Indian Independence: MP

February 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Centre’s budget announced on Feb.1, 2022 is aimed at realising the visions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for the country in 2047, when the country celebrates the centenary of Indian Independence, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the Centre’s budget is a move in the right direction and the Opposition was making unnecessary fuss about the country’s economic situation.

Addressing a press meet at the City BJP Office at Chamarajapuram here this morning, the MP, maintaining that the budgets of the earlier Governments used to be superficial, with nothing much practical taking place on the ground, Simha termed the merger of the Railway budget with the financial budget, starting from 2017, as a good move by the Centre.

Contending that Modi will take steps to release the money to meet all the budgetary allocations starting from April itself after getting the President’s approval for the budget, Simha said that Modi has created a history of sorts by vaccinating the country’s eligible population with 150 crore doses.

Noting that in the past only 6 km of Highways was being done every day, the MP said that after Modi took over, ‘Gatishakti’ initiative was introduced and now 37 km of Highways is being constructed on an average daily.

Asserting that Modi has set a target of laying 25,000 km roads across the country this fiscal year, he said that the Modi Government has done a major overhaul of the Railway Department, which was hitherto functioning with a British Raj mindset.

Lauding the Railway Minister for plans to introduce 400 ‘Onde Bharat’ High Speed Trains this year, he said that it is important to note that these trains are being manufactured domestically.

Expressing happiness that Mysuru-Chennai section is being covered under ‘Onde Bharat’ Train initiative, he said that Karnataka has got Rs. 6,900 crore for various Railway projects, which is multiple-fold when compared to the budgetary allocations of the previous Governments.

Pointing out that Modi is now realising Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream project of river-linking, Simha expressed hope that Cauvery-Pennar River linking will resolve the Cauvery water dispute between the riparian States in a manner that is satisfactory to all the riparian States.

Referring to housing sector, Simha said that Modi has planned to build 80 lakh houses for the needy this fiscal year, which will largely address the housing issues.

Replying to a question on former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s allegations that Modi is taking the country to bankruptcy, Simha contended that Siddu as the CM for 5 years, had borrowed money from different sources, like no other Chief Ministers of the State has done so far. Arguing that Siddu lacked knowledge about the country’s economy, he said that no one need to have any fear about the status of the Indian economy as it is in the safe hands of PM Modi.

Replying to another question on Siddu’s charge that the Centre had failed in releasing funds to States under GST, the MP said that the Centre will release GST dues to all States and no State need to have any concerns about it.

Simha also wondered, why Siddharamaiah, who boasts of presenting the maximum number of budgets, failed to revive the now shut down Falcon Tyres in the city, which had employed thousands of workers.

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City President T.S. Srivatsa, leaders N. Rajkumar, M.G. Mahesh, Maheshraje Urs and others were present.