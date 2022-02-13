Legislature Session from tomorrow

February 13, 2022

Likely to be stormy as Opposition all set to take on Govt.

Governor to address Joint Session

Bengaluru: The Legislature Session starting from tomorrow (Feb. 14) is likely to be stormy as the Opposition is set to raise heat on the row over dress code in Schools and Colleges that is raging across the State and a slew of other issues.

The pending Mekedatu Project, inter-State river linking projects announced by the Centre in its budget, delay in road repair works in Bengaluru and allegations of 40 percent commission for Government works and contracts are among the issues that are likely to be raised by the Opposition.

Gehlot to enter Assembly through grand steps

Kageri said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will arrive to the Assembly Hall through the grand steps of the State Secretariat to address the Joint Session of the Legislature on Monday.

Pointing out that the practice of arriving through the grand steps was stopped years ago for various reasons, Kageri said “This time, we have requested the Governor to climb the grand steps and enter the Assembly Hall, to which he has agreed.”

Earlier on Saturday, the presiding officers of both the Houses of the Legislature — Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Basavaraj Horatti — called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and extended the invitation to address the Joint Session.

The Legislature Session would begin with an address by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to members of both Houses on Monday. The session will continue till Feb. 25.

The session is also likely to witness a heated debate on other issues such as alleged discrimination in release of funds by the Government to Assembly segments represented by Congress and JD(S) legislators, alleged step-motherly treatment meted out to Karnataka in release of funds under GST by the Centre, delay in holding BBMP, ZP and TP elections etc.,

The 10-day Assembly Session is also likely to see tabling of two Bills — Karnataka Stamps (Amendment) Bill and Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill — and over 2,000 questions.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Saturday said that he would explore the possibility of allocating two days exclusively for discussion on electoral reforms during the Session, which is likely to be objected by the Opposition.

“I will take up the issue with the floor leaders of all parties in the Business Advisory Committee and finalise dates for the discussion,” Kageri said adding that he has requested the Council Chairman also to take up the matter for discussion in the Upper House.