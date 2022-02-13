Tiger Menace: Forest Department begins combing operation

February 13, 2022

Summons tamed elephants Ganesh, Balarama to the spot

Hunsur: The Forest Department staff have begun the combing operation to trace and trap an elusive tiger which is causing menace in the region.

Though the combing operation had begun to trap the tiger, the tiger was untraceable on Saturday and the Forest staff have stayed put in the forest and are conducting the combing operation.

On Friday, the tiger was spotted in broad daylight on Uduvepura-Aiyyanakere Tribal Hamlet Road, Hanagod hobli bordering Nagarahole Reserve Forest, creating fear among tribals and villagers, who informed the same to the Forest Department officials.

The Forest Department staff, with guidance from senior wildlife division officials, summoned tamed elephants Ganesh and Balarama to the spot and Deputy Range Forest Officers (DRFOs) Siddaraju and Veerabhadraiah are leading the combing operation along with the staff of Anti Poaching Camp (APC), Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) and Rapid Response Team (RRT).

Though the combing operation was conducted near the Watch Tower, Balagere and surrounding places, where the tiger was spotted on Friday, the feline was not traceable.

As a precautionary measure, the residents of villagers bordering the forest have been urged not to venture out alone, said Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Satish.

It may be recalled that about a year back, a tiger had killed a tribal youth of Aiyyanakere Tribal Hamlet and the same tiger was found dead due to starvation. Following the death of the tribal youth, people of the hamlet and surrounding villages were living in a sense of fear and the villagers have urged the Forest Department authorities to trap the elusive tiger at the earliest.