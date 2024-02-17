Budget Bonanza for CM’s hometown Mysuru

February 17, 2024

Focus on health, education, infrastructure, heritage, tourism and new projects

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the Budget 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly yesterday, marking his 15th Budget presentation across various terms in his political career. As the Minister of Finance, he disclosed that the total expenditure for the financial year is projected to be Rs. 3,71,383 crore. This encompasses Rs. 2,90,531 crore for Revenue expenditure, Rs. 55,877 crore for capital expenditure and Rs. 24,974 crore for loan repayment.

The Budget prioritises infrastructure development in Siddaramaiah’s home district of Mysuru, with provisions for both short-term and long-term projects. While health and education receive a higher share of allocation, other sectors also receive Budgetary support. Focus areas include tourism, heritage, agriculture, urban development, irrigation and action plan to mitigate wildlife-human conflict.

Major announcements for Mysuru include the ambitious Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) under a Public-Private-Partnership or Town Planning model, the development of the iconic Lansdowne building and Devaraja Market in a traditional manner, the establishment of a textile park through private partnership, and the creation of an integrated township.

Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building

These initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure and promote economic growth in the region. The mention of rebuilding the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building — both heritage structures are over 100 years old — in the Budget is anticipated to accelerate the long-pending projects. These initiatives have been delayed for years, and their inclusion in the Budget signals a renewed commitment to expedite their completion.

Notably, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has previously proposed the construction of a PRR spanning approximately 73 kilometres. This initiative comes as the traffic congestion on the existing 43-kilometre-long Outer Ring Road has already reached saturation points along many stretches. The ambitious project has been in the planning stages for the past decade. However, progress on its construction has been stalled, with little to no advancement achieved during this period.

Maharani’s Women’s Science College

The Budget includes provisions for the construction of Maharani’s Women’s Science College at Rs. 54 crore. Additionally, Rs. 116 crore will be allocated for the construction of a hostel for Maharani’s Arts and Commerce College.

The allocation of Rs. 54 crore for the science wing is particularly noteworthy due to the incident in 2022 when a portion of the Science College on JLB Road collapsed, reducing the chemistry laboratory to rubble.

Critical healthcare infrastructure

Continuing his commitment to healthcare, Siddaramaiah has allocated a significant portion of the Budget towards critical healthcare infrastructure, reminiscent of his previous term where he spearheaded the construction of the District Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Specialty Hospital and Trauma Care Centre at the premises of PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road.

This year’s provisions include funding for the expansion of critical care blocks, the nephrology block and the outpatient department (OPD) block at K.R. Hospital worth Rs. 75 crore to commemorate the centenary year of the hospital constructed by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The intended 40-bed nephro-urology hospital will be upgraded to 100 beds.

An integrated township near Mysuru has been mooted in the Budget for planned development. However, the money has not been earmarked.

Siddaramaiah has announced plans for a bio-CNG Plant in Mysuru, emphasising renewable fuel derived from organic sources such as animal manure and food waste. However, no specific funds have been allocated for this project.

Railway underbridges near Crawford Hall, KRS Road

Additionally, notable projects outlined in the Budget for Mysuru include funds for the Mysore Airport runway expansion, the construction of two Railway underbridges near Crawford Hall (Bogadi Road from Kautilya Circle) and KRS Road (near the Outer Ring Road junction) to alleviate traffic congestion, the establishment of a new textile park and the development of a new planetarium.

Furthermore, a new facility aimed at enhancing the skills of youth will be established in Varuna through the Government Tool Room and Training Centre. Additionally, plans for a human milk bank (breast milk bank or lactarium), alongside a cold storage unit in Mysuru APMC Market costing Rs. 40 crore, have been announced. These initiatives are expected to assist farmers in preserving perishable commodities and promote health and skill development in the region.

Brindavan Gardens to be upgraded

The Budget includes plans to enhance tourism by upgrading the Brindavan Gardens located at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, leveraging the public-private partnership model. Additionally, there is a long-term vision to develop this tourist destination to international standards, aiming to attract a higher influx of tourists to the region.

Human-animal conflicts

The Budget underscored the importance of addressing the rise in human-animal conflicts and the necessity of safeguarding human lives while preserving wildlife. It was emphasised that priority will be placed on constructing Railway barricades along forest boundaries in areas prone to such conflicts.

However, it’s noteworthy that Siddaramaiah did not allocate specific funds for this endeavour. Instead, he just reiterated the commitment to prioritising the construction of Railway barricades in the coming year.

Bandipur National Park, renowned for its diverse wildlife population, is poised to receive a dedicated Task Force to address human-wildlife conflict situations. The Budget has earmarked Rs. 10 crore for the establishment of this Task Force. Moreover, the Budget allocates Rs. 40 crore to bolster the existing seven Elephant Task Forces and two Leopard Task Forces elsewhere across Karnataka.