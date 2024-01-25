Button blunder

January 25, 2024

Cesc MD suspended as the power button to mark inauguration of an event by Chief Minister fails

Periyapatna: C.N. Sridhar, Managing Director of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) Limited has been suspended for dereliction of duty, for making a blunder at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s programme organised to kick-start filling of water to lakes from Cauvery river at Muttina Mullasoge village in the taluk on Wednesday.

A project to fill water to 150 lakes in 79 villages from Cauvery river was organised at Muttina Mullasoge, during which Chief Minister pressed the button of a motor pump to kickstart the flow of water through pipes from Cauvery river.

However, even after pressing the button umpteen number of times, it went kaput, much to the embarrassment of CM and other dignitaries present during the programme. Anticipating successful launch, those present among the gathering also gave a big round of applause.

But, it came to know later that Cesc authorities had not made adequate arrangements for the event, upon learning which CM turned red, with Cesc MD also conspicuous by his absence at VIP programme.

Following a report from Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Under Secretary to Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Umadevi issued orders suspending Cesc MD Sridhar for dereliction of duty and violation of protocol.