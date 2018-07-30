C.S. Ravishankar elected as JWGC President
Mysuru:  C.S. Ravishankar was elected as the President of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) in the elections held yesterday.

Ravishankar, who secured 331 votes, emerged as the winner defeating his nearest rival V. Prakash, who polled 311 votes, while Dr. B. Prasanna Shankar came a distant third securing 130 votes, out of the total 772 votes polled.

In the other results declared, Dr. Venkatesh Joshi was elected as JWGC Captain securing 473 votes while his rival K.M. Veera Mohan bagged 239 votes.

H.D. Thimmappa Gowda was declared elected as Hon. Secretary after securing 387 votes, beating his rival M.R. Mohan Kumar who secured 385 votes — by just 2 votes.

Dr. S.I. Narayana was elected as Hon. Treasurer, who defeated his rivals M.S. Yeshwanth (258 votes) and Ramesh Kumar Jain (149 votes).

Also, the following were elected as Playing Committee Members — B.M. Prakash (637 votes), K.I. Arun Kumar (622 votes) and B. Ravindranath Reddy (586 votes). The following were elected as Non-Playing Committee Members — Keerthy Kumar (571), R.S. Nitish (552) and M.C.S. Manohara (506).

July 30, 2018

