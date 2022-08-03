CADA Chairman seeks Rs.50 crore for road repair works

August 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The newly-appointed CADA (Cauvery) Chairman G. Nijagunaraju has said that he will seek Rs.50 crore from the Government for carrying out repairs of roads and bridges destroyed by recent rains and floods.

Addressing a press meet at his office on Sayyaji Rao Road here recently, Nijagunaraju said that Mysuru & Tumakuru Divisions and Mandya & Channarayapatna Sub-Divisions come under the jurisdiction of CADA (Cauvery). “I will hold a meeting with officials to seek a complete list of road repair and reconstruction works to be taken up. An estimate will be prepared soon in this regard and this will be forwarded to the Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister and release of grants will be sought for executing repair works of roads, which have been badly damaged,” he said.

Maintaining that CADA had received less funds due to COVID crisis for the past two years, Nijagunaraju said that 19 dams in seven districts come under the purview of CADA.

Announcing that CADA has now received Rs.10 crore grant from the Government, he said that the Authority will hold consultation with Irrigation Water Consumer Societies while framing water release schedules.

Pointing out that he has visited a couple of dams after he took over, he said that he will follow the principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar while serving the people and the society. CADA has received several complaints and public grievances, which have been forwarded to the concerned officials for redressal, he said.

Referring to trial blasts near KRS Dam site, Nijagunaraju said that the matter has come to the notice of the CM and the Union Home Minister, who will take an appropriate decision in this regard.