Cake replicas of National Emblem and New Parliament House

December 19, 2022

“The new Parliament House, which is also called Central Vista, is made up of thermocol, fondant ice-cream and food colours. With the help of six workers, we took 35 days to come out with this cake replica. The length is 12 ft. and the width is 4 ft. and weighs around 560 kgs while the National Emblem, which weighs 500 kgs, is 6 ft. wide and 10 ft. tall. Apart from this, we have also come out with models of Titanic Ship, Sports car, FIFA World Cup and Jersey, jungle theme, tree house, wedding step and castle,” said Mohamed Nizar, Managing Partner of Dolphin Bakers.