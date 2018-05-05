Calling HOPCOMS members

In Briefs

The ongoing revision of member list of District HOPCOMS (Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing Society) will take place till May 7. As HOPCOMS proposes to consider only computerised registration of members in future, the farmer members are appealed to computerise their registration and thus obtain their Smart Card for future necessities. The farmers can visit the HOPCOMS and register themselves by submitting the necessary documents, which include original pahani copy (2017-18), Aadhaar card, two recent passport size photographs, mobile and landline telephone numbers, among others.

 

May 5, 2018

