Calling KSOU students

The KSOU has, in a press release, asked the students to file their grievances at the Open University’s link https://www.ugc.ac.in/grievance/login home.aspx?g-1 available in KSOU’s official website www.ksoumysore.karnataka.gov.in. KSOU has also introduced two WhatsApp numbers to enable the students to air their grievances and get feedback. The WhatsApp numbers are: 81487-73123 (J.S. Chandrashekar, Co-ordinator) and 81487-75123 (D.M. Mahesh,  Co-ordinator).

 

 

September 26, 2018

  1. Aanchal Jain says:
    September 30, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    These numbers are not registered for whatsapp !
    very disappointing

