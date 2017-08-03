Calling senior citizens to obtain ID cards

Mysuru: JSS Senior Citizens Helpline will be issuing ID cards to Senior Citizens for those aged above 60 years. These ID cards can be used to avail discounts and various Government schemes. For details, contact JSS Senior Citizens Helpline, JSS Hospital premises on M.G. Road in city or call toll-free number 1090 or Ph: 0821-2448138 or 2548253 between 9 am and 7 pm.

Hiriya Nagarikara Sakala Seva Kendra, Mysuru, has also invited applications to issue ID cards to Senior Citizens. Applications will be issued at the Seva Kendra on Adichunchanagiri Road in Kuvempunagar, from Aug. 3 to Sept. 30 between 10 am and 5.30 pm. Two stamp-size photographs and photocopy of age-proof (DL/ Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID) should be submitted along with the application.

For details, contact Ph: 0821-4191266 or Mob: 91416-14633 or 99865-43707.