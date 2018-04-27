Candidates begin door-to-door campaign

Mysuru: With the May. 12 Assembly polls fast approaching, campaigning in the three Assembly segments of the city has gained momentum.

Former Minister and K.R. Constituency BJP candidate S.A Ramdas began his campaign for the day from Vivekanandanagar, visiting houses in the locality this morning.

Listing the programmes launched by the BJP Government earlier in the State, Ramdas appealed the electorate to return the BJP to power for all round development.

Today Congress candidate and sitting MLA M.K. Somasekhar visited Kuderu Mutt in K.R. Mohalla and sought the blessings of the Mutt Seer Gurushanta Swamiji. The MLA later took out a padayatra in Ittigegud, Ramanuja road, Kanakagiri and other localities coming under K.R. Assembly segment.

JD(S) candidate K.V. Mallesh undertook a brisk campaign in Vidyaranyapuram and other areas in MCC ward No. 6, coming under K.R. Constituency.

In an interesting development, Mallesh, during the course of his campaign, visited the residence of BJP leader H.V. Rajeev, who was denied the party ticket and sought his support. However, Rajeev is said to have not given any assurance.

Chamaraja Constituency Congress candidate Vasu undertook a brisk campaign in K.T. Street, Akki Chowka and other surrounding areas, located in the heart of the city.

JD(S) candidate Prof. K.S. Rangappa conducted brisk campaign in Mandi Mohalla and other surrounding areas coming under Chamaraja segment.

In N.R. Constituency, BJP candidate S. Satheesh (Sandesh Swamy) began his campaign for the day by undertaking a padayatra in Hanumanthanagar and Bannimantap, visiting every household.