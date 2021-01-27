Candle holder from Mysore Palace up for online auction ?

January 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An Osler floor candelabrum (candle holder) with a minaret dome that has the imprint of Mysore Palace has been put up for auction by AstaGuru, a popular auction platform that is organising an online auction on Jan. 27 and 28.

Featured under ‘Opulent Collectibles,’ the candelabrum has a minaret dome pinnacle that is made of crystal and all its wall shades have the imprint of the Mysore Palace. The auction collection features over ‘50 Lots’ of carefully curated interior items from the 19th and 20th Centuries.

The candelabrum has one tier with 10 arms with wall shade with bulbs and disc. Each disc has 10 spear loops of which one is missing in each. It has one flower bud motif bowl with 16 pear-shaped bead loops and one smaller flower bud motif bowl with 14 spear shaped loops. It is 208.3 x 86.4 x 86.4 centimetres and dates back to late 19th Century.

The Osler floor candelabrum has been categorised under ‘Lot 32’ and has been manufactured by F&C Osler in Birmingham, United Kingdom — originally from the collection of Mysore Palace. The candelabrum (candle holder) is a fine example of exquisite artistry and craftsmanship and design and its estimated price is between Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh.

The AstaGuru auction platform mentions, “This lot is over one hundred years old or National Art Treasure, cannot be exported out of India as per Antiques and Art Treasures Act, 1972.”

Established in Birmingham in 1807 by Thomas Osler and his two sons, Follet and Clartson, the F&C Osler firm manufactured purest and most delicate quality crystal chandeliers. Over the year, the firm was recognised as the best glassmakers globally.

The Maharajas of India fancied their creations and almost all the leading Palaces had crystal chandeliers manufactured by F&C Osler. The firm shut shop in 1920 and since then, the exquisite crystal pieces became the most sought-after crystal in the world.