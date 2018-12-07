Cane growers, Sugar Mill owners meet

Mysuru: Even as the State Government is grappling with the ways to address sugarcane growers issues at the State-level, sugarcane growers of Mysuru region and representatives of Bannari Amman Sugar factory met at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here this morning in order to sort out issues between them in the presence of the district administration.

ZP CEO K. Jyothi, who is also holding additional charge as in-charge DC, chaired the meeting.

Soon as the meeting began, farmers led by Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association (KSGA) President Kuruburu Shantha Kumar, Jyothi took Bannari Amman Sugar Factory General Manager Veluswamy to task for not keeping up the promises made in the bilateral agreement.