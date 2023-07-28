Car rams into electric pole: Two electrocuted

July 28, 2023

Four others, including car driver, sustain burns

Mysore/Mysuru: Two persons were electrocuted and four others, who rushed to help remove the Innova car involved in an accident yesterday midnight, sustained burn injuries. The car was stuck between the pole and the wall after ramming into a road side electric pole on Manandavadi Road near Railway Workshop here in South Mysuru.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran (37) and Ravikumar (33), both residents of Ashokapuram.

Those who sustained severe burn injuries and admitted to the Burns Ward at K.R. Hospital are Ravi, Sandesh, Shivakumar and another person whose identity is yet to be known.

It is learnt that the Innova vehicle (KA-55-N-1291), driven by Ravi was coming from Nachanahallipalya side, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the high-voltage electric pole resulting in the vehicle getting stuck between the electric pole and the compound wall. Due to the impact, the electric pole broke, exposing the iron rods inside which came in contact with the high-voltage power line overhead.

Unaware of the exposed iron rods with power passing through it, auto drivers Ravikumar and Kiran, who were passing by, went to the rescue of the car driver and help him remove the stuck vehicle, only to be electrocuted immediately.

On noticing the accident, passersby Sandesh, Shivakumar and another person, too rushed to their help only to suffer electric shock, resulting in burn injuries to them. Car driver Ravi too has sustained serious burns.

K.R. Traffic In-charge Inspector Muniyappa, Ashokapuram Inspector Ramesh, K.R. Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa and staff rushed to the spot and shifted all the six to K.R. Hospital, where Ravikumar and Kiran were declared dead while Ravi, Sandesh, Shivakumar and another person were admitted to the Burns Ward at the Hospital. While K.R. Traffic Police have registered an accident case, Ashokapuram Police have also registered a case following the deaths.