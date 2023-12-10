Carol singing heralds X-mas

December 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Festive atmosphere prevailed at Teresian College campus in Siddarthanagar here this morning where thousands of children and young adults dressed in colourful attire, are participating in the day-long 31st carol singing competition heralding Christmas season in city.

The carol singing competition, organised by Carmel Catholic Association (CCA), Mysuru, was jointly inaugurated by Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras and Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna.

In his inaugural address, Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras said that participating in carol singing is honouring Jesus Christ and getting His blessings. He wished the participants success.

As many as 102 teams with 30 to 40 members in each team are taking part in the day-long competition which is being held under 12 categories in English, Kannada and other regional languages. Each team is given five to eight minutes to sing a carol.

Participating schools and colleges brought their teams in school and college buses and over 4,000 children of all community are participating in the carol singing competition.

CCA President Prof. Joseph Mathew presided over the inaugural function.

CCA Advisor Rev. Fr. Rijo Thomas CMI who was the guest of honour, CCA Board of Director Jamma Mohan and others were present.

The valedictory function of the competition will be held at 6.30 pm today in which University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath and Mandya Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Mar Sebastian Adayantharath will be the chief guests. Mandya Bishop will also deliver the Christmas message and valedictory address. Rev. Fr. Augustine Payampallil CMI, Provincial, St. Pauls Province, Mysuru and CCA Patron, will be the guest of honour. Prof. Joseph Mathew will preside over the event.