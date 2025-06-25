Case of dead wife being found alive: Freed husband moves HC; seeks victim status, Rs. 5 crore relief

June 25, 2025

Mysuru: In the latest development in the ‘dead wife found alive’ case, Suresh — who was previously accused of murdering his wife Mallige but later acquitted by the 5th Additional District and Sessions Court after she was found alive with her paramour in a Madikeri hotel — has moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging certain orders passed by the Mysuru Court.

In its judgment dated April 23, 2025, the 5th Additional District and Sessions Court honourably acquitted Suresh of all charges. It directed the Inspector General of Police, Mysuru Division, to initiate departmental action against four Police Officers — Jitendra Kumar, Prakash M. Yattinamani, B.K. Mahesh and B.G. Prakash — and to submit a detailed report to the Court. Additionally, Court authorised the Chief Administrative Officer of the District and Sessions Court to file a criminal complaint against Investigating Officer B.G. Prakash under Sections 229 and 231 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Suresh has now filed two separate petitions before the High Court: A Criminal Appeal (CRL.A/1209/2025) seeking criminal action not only against the then Bettadapura Circle Police Inspector B.G. Prakash but also against ASI Somashekar, then ASP Jitendra Kumar and PSIs Prakash M. Yattinamani and B.K. Mahesh, and a Writ Petition (WP 18860/2025) seeking to replace the word ‘accused’ prefixed to his name with ‘victim,’ asserting that he is the true victim in this case and therefore entitled to compensation.

Advocate K.G. Kumara represents Suresh in both matters. However, the cases are yet to be heard by the High Court.

Victim and accused

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Advocate Pandu Pujari, who appeared for Suresh in the Mysuru Court, said they had urged the removal of the prefix ‘accused’ as there is no provision for granting compensation to an accused.

“In this case, Suresh is the real victim and must be compensated. He should be identified as the victim and not the accused,” he explained.

He added, “We have also sought an amendment to the Victim Compensation Act so that any accused person who is later proved innocent and shown to be the real victim is eligible for compensation. Though it is a Central Act, the State can also make amendments.”

Furthermore, Suresh has claimed a compensation of Rs. 5 crore from Respondents 2 to 6, which include the IGP Bengaluru (Central Range), Mysuru SP, ADGP (Law and Order), SHO of Bettadapura Police Station and then CPI B.G. Prakash.

Case history

Suresh was arrested by Bettadapura Police in June 2021 on charges of murdering his wife, Mallige and spent two years in prison before securing bail from the High Court. The couple had been married for 18 years and had two children.

In a dramatic turn on April 1, 2025, Mallige — believed to have been murdered — was found alive and well at a hotel in Madikeri, eating snacks with her paramour, Ganesh.

Madikeri Police were immediately alerted, who took Mallige into custody and during interrogation, she admitted to having lived with Ganesh in Shettigeri village, Ponnampet taluk, for the past five years. This revelation triggered a judicial upheaval that led to Suresh’s acquittal and an inquiry into Police misconduct.