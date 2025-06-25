Flouting rowdy list order: RTI Activist files contempt plea

June 25, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in MUDA (now MDA) 50:50 site scam allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and others, has alleged that despite an order from the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority directing the removal of his name from the rowdy-sheeter list, the directive remains unimplemented.

In response, he has filed a complaint with the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority against City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other officials.

The activist alleges that the directive was deliberately ignored following a verbal order from CM Siddaramaiah, in retaliation for his ongoing legal battle against the CM in Lokayukta and Courts regarding the MUDA scam.

“My name was unlawfully included in the rowdy-sheeter list at KR Police Station in Mysuru. After examining my complaint, the Authority issued an order on Dec. 20, 2024, instructing that my name be removed from the list. Furthermore, on Feb. 4, 2025, the Authority’s office sent a letter to the Mysuru City Police Commissioner regarding this issue,” he stated.

“On Feb. 6, I personally submitted a written request to Commissioner Seema Latkar, urging her to implement the order and remove my name. However, even after four-and-a-half months, my name remains on the list. This delay is due to a verbal instruction from the CM, restraining the Police Department from executing the directive. I have complained, highlighting the non-compliance with the Authority’s written order,” Krishna stated.

Snehamayi Krishna has petitioned the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Police Complaints Authority, seeking legal action against Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju, ACP Ramesh, Inspector Dhanraj and Sub-Inspector Harish for judicial contempt.