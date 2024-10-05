Cauvery Aarti ritual begins in Srirangapatna

October 5, 2024

Srirangapatna: In a significant event for the Srirangapatna Dasara festival, the Mandya District Administration, inspired by the Ganga Aarti of North India, officially launched the Cauvery Aarti at the bathing ghat on Thursday evening.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, a team of priests led by Vedic scholar Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma performed rituals to honour the sacred River Cauvery.

The ceremony featured offerings of sandalwood paste, incense and camphor aarti, paying homage to Mother Cauvery. Additional rituals included a Ganapati puja, Ashtottara puja and the lighting of lamps as a vow to honour the river Goddess.

It has been decided that the Cauvery Aarti will take place till Oct. 5, as part of Dasara.

Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma noted that while the Shashwathi Dharmika Kriya Samiti traditionally conducts the Cauvery Aarti during the Tula month, this year it was held a month earlier due to the Dasara festivities.

Low public turnout

Despite efforts to emulate the popular Ganga Aarti, the event experienced low public turnout. Recently, representatives and officials from Mysuru and Mandya districts, including members of the Cauvery Aarti Committee, visited northern regions like Kashi (Varanasi) to gather insights on conducting the aarti.

However, inadequate promotion by the District Administration resulted in minimal public attendance. Aside from a signboard near the bathing ghat indicating the District Administration’s involvement, no significant promotional efforts were made.

Locals have called for a proper explanation from the administration, questioning the use of public funds for Varanasi travel when the Cauvery Aarti did not meet expectations.

Among those present at the event were former MLA Vijayalakshmamma Bandisiddegowda, ZP CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif, Mandya SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Addl.SP C.E. Thimmaiah, Dy.SP Murali and members of the Town Municipal Council.