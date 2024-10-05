DC orders vehicle ban on D.D. Urs Road last evening

October 5, 2024

Shop Owners say NO

Ban orders cancelled this morning

Mysuru: Bowing to pressure from traders and the business community, the Mysuru District Administration has reversed its decision to ban vehicular movement along D. Devaraj Urs Road, one of the city’s key commercial areas, which had been turned into a ‘walking street’ for viewing Dasara illumination last evening.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy confirmed this change to Star of Mysore this morning. He explained that the administration, along with the Police, had initially implemented the ban to allow people to enjoy the illuminated streets on foot.

“We introduced the system experimentally last evening; yesterday was the first day. However, as shopkeepers and businessmen opposed the move, starting this evening, there will be no restrictions on vehicle movement. People can freely move around in their vehicles and walk to enjoy the lights. Although the initiative was well-intended, we have decided to drop it in light of the protests and opposition from the business community,” the DC said.

Local traders and residents protested last evening against the complete ban on vehicular movement along Devaraj Urs Road. The administration had imposed the ban to restrict vehicle access during evening hours until the end of Dasara, allowing pedestrians to enjoy the festive illuminations.

Businessmen, residents frustrated

In line with this directive, the Police removed parked vehicles at 4 pm and barricaded K.R. Circle, the JLB Road Junction and all connecting side streets. However, the abrupt road closures left motorists stranded, traders without customers and residents near Devaraj Urs Road frustrated.

Many residents voiced their frustration over being unable to reach their homes due to the barricades, and even attempts to access side lanes were blocked, worsening the situation. Some individuals attempted to force their way past the barricades, leading to heated exchanges with the Police.

By 6 pm, tensions escalated as frustrated traders and residents took to the streets. Traders, facing an evening without business, irritated by the inability to reach their homes, surrounded Police Officers and demanded answers for the vehicle ban.

Despite the Police’s efforts to explain that the restrictions were meant to provide a peaceful atmosphere for viewing the Dasara lights, it went in vain. Traders argued that the ban was crippling their business.They questioned the point of celebrating Dasara if it only inconvenienced the public.