‘Dwarakish has made enormous contribution for Kannada Film Industry’

October 5, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Government has decided to establish the Mysuru Film City in a sprawling 160-acre land at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk.

He was speaking after inaugurating the week-long (Oct.4 to Oct.10) Dasara Film Festival on Thursday. Pointing out that the Government had decided to establish the Film City in Mysuru in 110 acre area at Immavu when he was the CM earlier, Siddaramaiah said now it has been decided to sanction 50 more acres for the expansion of the Film City in the second phase.

Noting that it is the objective of both the State Government and the Film Industry to come up with a model Film City, he said that it has been planned to complete the project in three years.

“The Government has been extending full support for the growth of Kannada Film Industry. More Kannada movies must be produced and people should come forward to watch these cinemas in theatres. It is important that movie buffs visit the theatres more for the growth of the film industry,” he said adding that the film festival will be held till Oct.10. He further said that both old and new cinemas will be screened during the festival and the public must make use of this golden opportunity to watch super hit movies of yesteryears.

Lauding late actor Dwarakish for his enormous contribution to the Kannada Film Industry, the CM said that this year’s Dasara Film Festival is dedicated to the late actor.

Noting that Dwarakish is an immortal character in the Kannada Film Industry, Siddaramaiah recalled his experience while flying in a helicopter to Mysuru along with Dwarakish, with whom he maintained a good friendship.

He wished that Dwarakish’s children continue the legacy left behind by their illustrious father.

Noted Cine Director Rajendra Singh Babu said that the entire Indian Film Industry will look at Mysuru now that a model Film City is coming up, thanks to the efforts of CM Siddaramaiah.

Many achievers of the Kannada film industry including late actor Dwarakish’s sons Yogesh Dwarakish and Girish Dwarakish were felicitated. CM Siddaramaiah also released a documentary and a booklet on the film industry on the occasion.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Ministers K. Venkatesh and K.H. Muniyapa, actors Ramesh Aravind, Saptami Gowda, Hiranya Shetty and Akshata Bopaiah, MLAs D. Ravishankar and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda and others were present.