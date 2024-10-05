9-day Yoga Dasara inaugurated

October 5, 2024

Mysuru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that it was Swami Vivekananda who introduced the richness of Yoga, which has Indian roots, to the world.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 9-day Yoga Dasara organised by Yoga Dasara Sub-committee at the MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Hall in J.K. Grounds here yesterday.

Highlighting that Yoga is essential for maintaining a good physical and mental health, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Health Department is giving special importance to Yoga. Noting that all members of a family must practise Yoga for physical well-being, he said that Yoga is vital for a healthy life.

“Yoga is highly effective for the growth of body and mind. As such everyone should practise Yoga daily”, he said adding that Yoga also helps in leading a disciplined life.

Stating that lakhs of tourists, both domestic and foreign, visit the city for watching Yoga Dasara, the Minister said it would not be a surprise if Mysuru gets the title ‘Yoga city’ soon.

The children of Udayagiri’s Wisdom School for the specially-abled performed Yoga dance to the tune of Bhimsen Joshi’s song ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara..,’which mesmerised the audience. Likewise, a variety of difficult Yogasanas performed by women members of Hoskote’s Swami Vivekananda Yoga Samiti. The girl students of Ayush Ayurveda Mandira perfomed Yogasanas representing various postures of Lord Shiva, while Vijayanagar’s Hampi Ayush Yoga Centre members performed Yoga dance to ‘Akhilam Madhuram’ song. Members of the city’s Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Uttanahalli’s Ramabai Ambedkar Mahila Sangha, Jeeja Mannat Yoga team and a good number of Yoga teams of schools and colleges and other Yoga associations performed, providing an enriching entertainment to the audience.

Six Yoga achievers — Devaraju, Yogakumar, Satyavathi, Chandru, Bapu R. Nachiket and Rama R. Kedilaya — were conferred with ‘Yoga Siri’ award on the occasion.

Karnataka Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Ahalya, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, AYUSH Department Deputy Director Dr. Pushpa, Yoga Dasara Sub Committee Deputy Special Officer Ramya, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present