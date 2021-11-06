CCB Police arrest two-wheeler lifters, chain-snatchers
News

CCB Police arrest two-wheeler lifters, chain-snatchers

November 6, 2021

Ten vehicles worth Rs. 6 lakh, 100 grams gold worth Rs. 5 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested two-wheeler lifters and chain-snatchers and have recovered the stolen booty from them.

In the first case, the CCB Police have arrested two vehicle-lifters and have recovered 10 two-wheelers worth Rs. 6 lakh from them.

Following increase in two-wheeler thefts in city, a Special Police team was formed comprising CCB officials and staff. On Oct. 23, acting on a tip off, the Special Police team staff arrested two persons who were standing with two bikes without registration number plates on Gandhinagar Main Road and subjected them to interrogation.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have revealed that they had stolen two-wheelers in Mysuru city, district and in Bengaluru. Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 10 two-wheelers worth Rs. 6 lakh from them.

Following the arrest, the CCB have solved one case each in Vidyaranyapuram, Narasimharaja, Udayagiri, Metagalli and Hebbal Police Stations in city, two in Nanjangud, one in Hullahalli, one case each in Bengaluru’s Attibele and Devarajeevanahalli Police Stations.

In the second case, CCB Police have arrested three chain-snatchers and have recovered gold ornaments weighing 100 grams and worth Rs. 5 lakh from them besides seizing a bike and a scooter used for committing the crimes.

Acting on a tip off, the CCB Police arrested three chain-snatchers on Oct. 30 in front of a wine store on Ashoka Road and based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 100 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 5 lakh in four chain-snatching cases.

The Cops have also seized a bike and a scooter used for the crime by the accused.

Following the arrest the CCB Police have solved two cases in Lakshmipuram Police Station and one case each in Narasimharaja and Nazarbad Police Stations.

DCP M.S. Geetha Prasanna and CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan guided CCB Inspector R. Jagadish, ASIs Asgar Khan and U. Umesh and staff Ramaswamy, Saleem Pasha, M.R. Ganesh, C. Chikkanna, Anand, C.N. Shivaraju, Mohan Aradhya, K. Mahesh, C.L. Madhusudhan, Govinda, Narasimharaju, N. Chandrashekar and G.R. Mamatha in the nabbing and seizing operation.

