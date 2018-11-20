Centre sanctions Rs. 546 Crore for flood relief in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Union Government on Monday approved Rs.546.21 crore for flood relief in Karnataka.

The funds were approved following report of an inter-Ministerial team that visited areas affected in Karnataka, including Kodagu district — the Country’s largest coffee-growing region — which was hugely affected by floods and landslips in August.

The relief was announced after a high-level Committee meeting, in which Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took part.

Earlier, the State Government had estimated losses to the tune of Rs.1,199 crore due to torrential downpour this monsoon season, especially in August.

However, as per the National Disaster Relief Fund and the State Disaster Relief Fund guidelines, the losses were estimated at Rs.722 crore.

Apart from the widespread devastation in Kodagu, losses were also reported in eight other districts including Dakshina Kannada, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Mysuru.

The monsoon season in the State was a period of contrast in terms of rainfall, with the Government declaring 100 taluks as drought-hit.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, reacting to the Centre’s sanction for flood relief, said that the Union Government, after taking note of the devastation caused by floods and landslips in Kodagu, sent an inter-Ministerial team to assess the losses.

Following the team’s report, the Centre has sanctioned flood relief fund, he said and added that he would thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh for the same.