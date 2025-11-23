CESC cracks down on bogus billing

November 23, 2025

Anti-tampering meter probe gadget to ensure accurate billing

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to curb revenue leakage at the ground level — where inaccurate or deliberately lowered bills were being issued to consumers — the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has introduced a new technological intervention that automates meter reading and seals loopholes long, exploited for malpractice.

Over 1,000 meter readers across the CESC network are now equipped with a state-of-the-art ‘energy meter probe reading device,’ replacing traditional manual readings that were vulnerable to human error and manipulation.

The portable device connects directly to digital electricity meters installed at consumer premises. Once attached, it automatically captures consumption data and transfers it via Bluetooth to the handheld billing machine carried by the meter reader.

A tamper-proof system

The Bluetooth integration ensures secure, tamper-proof & swift data transmission. The handheld machine then instantly processes the information and generates an accurate monthly bill on the spot — eliminating the scope for meter readers to alter or understate consumption.

“Till now, the meter reading process was manual and prone to errors. There were instances where meter readers deliberately reduced the consumption figures and issued smaller bills. With the ‘energy meter probe reading device’, exact meter reading is captured and mirrored simultaneously on the reader’s handheld device, CESC website and the probe device itself,” CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopalraju told Star of Mysore this morning.

The system, introduced three months ago, has stabilised after initial glitches. According to the MD, the device has already tightened transparency, improved consumer trust and significantly strengthened operational efficiency.

Digital transformation

“This marks a major leap in digital transformation for utility services. By embracing technology, we are setting a benchmark for other utilities while enhancing customer satisfaction,” he noted.

Probe-based readings eliminate transcription errors common in manual recording. “We have seen a 10 to 20 percent rise in meter readings over the past three months — a significant gain,” Munigopalraju revealed.

The devices also provide accurate readings in low-light or challenging environments, unlike visual checks. Their non-invasive nature makes tampering far more difficult. All energy meters can be read via probe technology, allowing the retrieval of actual maximum demand and power factor.

“This device curbs malpractices completely. There can no longer be any gap between consumption, sale and revenue. Under-reading is impossible. The initiative will enhance the company’s income,” the CESC MD added.