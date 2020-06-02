CFTRI signs MoU with Schevaran Labs

June 2, 2020

To develop efficient environment-friendly and cost-effective quality products post-COVID

Mysore/Mysuru: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has signed an MoU with Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru, on May 29, 2020 making way forward for collaborative avenues towards the development of personal hygiene, cleaning and related industrial products and solutions.

In the post-COVID scenario, both the organisations have felt the need to have more efficient environment-friendly and cost-effective quality products in the market and the partnership would be highly beneficial in meeting the emerging challenges.

During the lockdown period, CSIR-CFTRI delivered over 30 tonnes of ready-to-eat (RTE) food supplements and flavoured water to the migrant workers across the country in mitigating the sufferings of the people.

Further, hand sanitisers prepared in the lab as per WHO guidelines were distributed to District Administration and others.

The Institute is also planning innovative solutions to promote rural entrepreneurships with the involvement of FPOs, NGOs, Women Self Help Groups and to address reverse migration to the country side. Though the primary focus will be supporting sustainable food enterprises, CFTRI is also exploring the potential of quality disinfectants and affordable sanitisers based on plant extracts for employment generation.

Mysuru-based Schevaran Labs was established in 1988 at a time when India was still at infancy or primitive in the area of clean environment as well as think of quality cleaning and hygiene products. Drawing parallel with today’s scenario, when Sam Cherian started Schevaran Labs, in a way, it was a true start-up of the present market scenario, but with no support as of today.

A steady progress over the past 32 years has bracketed Schevaran as India’s leading and largest manufacturer of hygiene and cleaning products with success in B2B and B2C sectors. Requisite R&D support is provided by Schevaran Innovation Centre. Besides the CSR activity with Personal Hygiene School Campaign, Schevaran has moved ahead in the combat against COVID-19 by providing large quantities of sanitisers to the local District Administration for use by frontline warriors.

With pride, it can be said that the thought process of Schevaran initiated 32 years back has become a reality today with ‘Cleaning & Hygiene’ being given top priority by the Union Government along with emphasis on ‘Make in India & Self Reliance.’

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, said that CFTRI would be keen to involve industry from the early stages of product development while fulfilling the customer’s aspiration and industrial viability. He also said that co-branding is one of the promising routes for successful commercialisation of innovation directly from lab to market.

Sam Cherian, MD, Schevaran Labs, said that the partnership with the National Laboratory would help building a robust platform to promote innovations and enable the diverse industry sectors towards achieving cleaning and hygiene in its true form. In reality, the impact will be more in food industry sector that would usher in better hygienic standards through customised formulations.

The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Dr. T.N. Bhavanishankar, Director, Schevaran Innovation Centre, Dr. K.N. Gurudutt, Dr. M.C. Varadaraj and Anna Cherian from Schevaran along with Scientists from CFTRI.