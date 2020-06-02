Mysore Varsity placed 38th in Education World Ranking

June 2, 2020

SDM-IMD, JSS AHER, SJCE, NIE too ranked among top institutes

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) has secured 38th place in the Education World ranking of Government-run Universities in India. The first place has been secured by Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru.

Among private B-Schools, SDM Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD), Mysuru, has been placed in 21st position while Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, stands on top. Among Private Universities, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER – Deemed University), Mysuru, has been placed in 13th place while Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, has been placed right at the top.

In the list of top Private Engineering Institutes, Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, has secured 9th place while Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has been ranked No. 1. National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, figures in 15th position among Private Engineering Institutes.

Among Autonomous Colleges, JSS College for Women, Mysuru, has been placed in 26th position while St. Xaviers College, Mumbai, figures in the top place. JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Mysuru, has been placed in 69th place, Yuvaraja’s College, Mysuru, in 75th place, Maharani’s Science College for Women, Mysuru, in 76th place, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Mysuru, in 77th position and St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru, in 79th position.

To conduct the rankings for 2020-21, over 150 field personnel of the highly reputed Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company, Centre for Forecasting & Research Pvt. Ltd (C FORE), interviewed 4,168 sample respondents comprising 2,214 faculty and 1,126 final year students of 162 Universities and 828 industry representatives in 25 cities countrywide.

The institutions were rated with scores of 1-300 on ten parameters of higher education excellence like faculty competence, faculty welfare and development, research and innovation, curriculum and pedagogy, industry interface, placements, infrastructure, internationalism, leadership/governance and range and diversity of study programmes offered. Higher weightage was given to the critical parameters of faculty competence, research and innovation and infrastructure.

Interestingly, the Education World has an observation about State Universities. “Once reputed for their high academic quality and excellent faculty, the majority of India’s 409 State Universities are in a shambles ruined by meddling rustic politicians, over-the-top caste-based selection of faculty and students, and over-subsidisation of tuition fees,” it said.