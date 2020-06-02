50 live bullets of 303 rifles stolen from T. Narasipur Police Station

June 2, 2020

Writer and Inspector responsible for arms and ammunition in Police Stations: Mysuru SP

Mysore/Mysuru: This is perhaps not as scary as rogue elements stealing nuclear warheads from unstable countries. Even then, this is unsettling. Live bullets of 303 rifles have been stolen and shockingly, the theft was reported from a Police Station – an institution to guard public safety and to prevent thefts and other crime.

The incident has been reported from T. Narasipur Police Station where arms and ammunition were stored under tight security. So tight is the security that 50 live bullets have been stolen. The bullets are meant for 303 rifles, the assault rifles that are standard weapons of Indian Police Force since decades.

After the bullets were found missing, Nanjangud Sub-division Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde lodged a Police complaint (FIR 149/2020) on Sunday at the same Police Station under IPC Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and Section 380 (theft).

Speaking to reporters this morning, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said that the theft of bullets was a serious issue. “We do not have information on the bullets as of now but the Police Station Writer has the responsibility for the Station arms and ammunitions. And the Station Inspector will be overall responsible for all the assets in a particular Police Station. We are examining the CCTV cameras of the Station and the investigation will cover all angles,” he said.

Live bullets were supplied to T. Narasipur Police Station for 303 rifles and the bullet count was recorded at 2,500 and the same was supplied by Mysuru Police Armoury. Dy.SP Satish of Mysuru District Armed Reserve Police visited the T. Narasipur Police Station on May 23 to take stock of the weaponry when he found that 50 live bullets were missing and the count was listed as 2,450.

Satish submitted the report to Mysuru SP Ryshyanth who ordered Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde to register an FIR. Before lodging the FIR, Shinde visited the T. Narasipur Police Station and filed a complaint urging the Police to penalise persons who have stolen the 50 bullets to “carry out any criminal activities”.

Interestingly, in the ‘Accused’ column of the FIR, it has been mentioned ‘unknown person’. Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde has been appointed as the Investigating Officer in the case.