PM has made the world look at India: State BJP Chief Kateel in city
News

PM has made the world look at India: State BJP Chief Kateel in city

June 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the entire world look at India through his words and deeds, State BJP President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that corruption-free governance, unique policies and developmental works were the hallmark of the BJP Government.

He was addressing a press meet organised to mark the first anniversary of BJP Government 2.0 headed by Narendra Modi, at Hotel Sepoy Grande on M.G. Road here on June 1.

Claiming that there is no doubt that Modi will take the country to more greater heights in all respects in the coming days, Kateel lashed out at the opposition parties for unfairly criticising Modi for whatever he does.

Asserting that the people showed their affection for Modi by instantly following the COVID-19 induced lockdown regulations, which speaks volumes about the faith people have in their leader, the State BJP Chief said that the Prime Minister took the opportunity to strengthen the public health care system of the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the Union Government, he said that distribution of grocery and ration kits to the doorsteps of the poor and the needy, putting money in Jan Dhan and Kisan Yojana accounts, announcement of a huge relief package for MSMEs and such other initiatives were no mean achievement, considering the huge population of the country.

Maintaining that the PM’s ambitious Atma Nirbhar Bharath Mission will make India a self-reliant country, Kateel said that the credit for meeting the long standing demand of  the State’s Talavara and Parivara communities to include them in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list should go to the PM.

READ ALSO  AIISH requests PM Modi to speak on hearing loss in his Mann Ki Baat

Noting that the BJP Government at the Centre was committed for the welfare of SC/ST communities and other weaker sections of the society, Kateel accused the opposition of playing petty politics over migrants issue at a time when the  entire country is fighting COVID-19.

Lauding the State BJP Government headed by B.S.Yediyurappa  for effective handling of COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the State stands second in the country in tackling the health crisis triggered by the virus.

On the occasion, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP Pratap Simha,MLAs S.A.Ramdas, L.Nagendra and B.Harshavardhan and other BJP leaders were felicitated by Parivara and Talavara community leaders.

Ex-MLC Siddaraju, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President S.D. Mahendra and others were present. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching