PM has made the world look at India: State BJP Chief Kateel in city

June 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the entire world look at India through his words and deeds, State BJP President and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that corruption-free governance, unique policies and developmental works were the hallmark of the BJP Government.

He was addressing a press meet organised to mark the first anniversary of BJP Government 2.0 headed by Narendra Modi, at Hotel Sepoy Grande on M.G. Road here on June 1.

Claiming that there is no doubt that Modi will take the country to more greater heights in all respects in the coming days, Kateel lashed out at the opposition parties for unfairly criticising Modi for whatever he does.

Asserting that the people showed their affection for Modi by instantly following the COVID-19 induced lockdown regulations, which speaks volumes about the faith people have in their leader, the State BJP Chief said that the Prime Minister took the opportunity to strengthen the public health care system of the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the Union Government, he said that distribution of grocery and ration kits to the doorsteps of the poor and the needy, putting money in Jan Dhan and Kisan Yojana accounts, announcement of a huge relief package for MSMEs and such other initiatives were no mean achievement, considering the huge population of the country.

Maintaining that the PM’s ambitious Atma Nirbhar Bharath Mission will make India a self-reliant country, Kateel said that the credit for meeting the long standing demand of the State’s Talavara and Parivara communities to include them in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list should go to the PM.

Noting that the BJP Government at the Centre was committed for the welfare of SC/ST communities and other weaker sections of the society, Kateel accused the opposition of playing petty politics over migrants issue at a time when the entire country is fighting COVID-19.

Lauding the State BJP Government headed by B.S.Yediyurappa for effective handling of COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the State stands second in the country in tackling the health crisis triggered by the virus.

On the occasion, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP Pratap Simha,MLAs S.A.Ramdas, L.Nagendra and B.Harshavardhan and other BJP leaders were felicitated by Parivara and Talavara community leaders.

Ex-MLC Siddaraju, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President S.D. Mahendra and others were present.