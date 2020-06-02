Taluk Panchayat to set up four COVID Care Centres

June 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With an expert committee report expressing concern that Mysuru may record over 10,000 COVID-19 cases by the end of this year, mainly due to returnees from high risk States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the Mysuru Taluk Panchayat (TP) has laid out plans to meet any such emergencies.

At the monthly KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meeting held at the TP Office in Mini Vidhana Soudha here this morning, Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. Mahadev Prasad, citing the expert committee report, said that as part of the District Administration’s preparedness to meet any possible Coronavirus crisis in the future, the TP will be setting up four COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) in the Taluk at Varakodu, Hoskote, Doddakanya and Jayapura.

Pointing out that Morarji Desai Residential Schools at these four places will be turned into COVID-19 care facilities, he said that returnees from other States will be immediately tested for symptoms of the virus and those found symptomatic will be sent to the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the taluk which are being fully equipped to meet any health emergencies. All others will be sent to 28 days quarantine, which includes 7 days of institutional quarantine, he added.

Continuing, Dr. Mahadev Prasad said that with monsoon expected to hit the State this week, the Taluk Administration has taken all precautionary measures to prevent the possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases such as Chikungunya and Dengue. Health workers are visiting every households in villages for carrying out health checks on residents and at the same time are also educating the people on the necessary preventive and safety measures to be taken, he added.

TP Executive Officer Krishnakumar said that all Departments functioning from the Mini Vidhana Soudha have been asked to mandatorily keep hand sanitisers at their Offices for public use as a safety measure.

He further said that taking into account public health and safety, he has ordered closure of one of the entry gates in order to regulate unnecessary public movement in Mini Vidhana Soudha premises.

TP President Kalamma Kemparamaiah, who presided over the meeting, instructed the officials to take all measures for tackling the monsoon.

TP Vice-President N. Manju, other members and officials were present.