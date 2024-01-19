Republic Day – 2024 celebrations in New Delhi: Mysuru youths featured in ‘Mann ki Baat’ get invite

January 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 100 prominent individuals mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ addresses are being invited for Republic Day 2024 in New Delhi on Jan. 26. Some of these individuals were felicitated during the ‘Mann ki Baat@100’ conclave organised in New Delhi in April last year.

An invitation has been extended to S. Chandrashekar and S.B. Ranjith of Yuva Brigade Mysuru to attend the event. They will be the special guests of the Central Government from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28 and have received an invitation and the letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Tickets from the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru to the national capital have also been sent to both of them.

Chandrashekar told Star of Mysore that the Prasar Bharati is the coordinating agency and is individually extending the invitations to these individuals who have contributed in their way to the environment, women empowerment, social service and entrepreneurship, among other activities.

It may be mentioned here that in the 72nd edition of his monthly radio programme and the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2020 aired on Dec. 28, 2020, Modi appreciated the Mysuru unit of Yuva Brigade for restoring a 300-year-old Temple in Srirangapatna which was forgotten by people and had remained in a dilapidated condition for the past several years.

The Yuva Brigade’s remarkable feat was published in Star of Mysore on Dec. 4, 2020, along with photographs under the title ‘Yuva Brigade restores sheen of Ganjam’s forgotten Temple.’ Both Chandrashekar and Ranjith were actively involved in the task along with other team members.

Holding a letter before him that revealed impactful before-and-after photographs of the transformation of Veerabhadraswamy Temple in Srirangapatna, PM Modi had heaped praises on the Yuva Brigade. Initially obscured by widespread weeds and shrubs, the temple’s plight gained attention when tourists shared a video on social media.

Responding to this, the Yuva Brigade took decisive action, clearing the overgrowth and conducting necessary repairs and construction. The local community joined their efforts, providing cement, paint and other contributions. Despite diverse professions, these youth dedicated weekends to the restoration, arranging an electricity connection and installing doors, reviving the temple’s ancient grandeur, Modi had said.