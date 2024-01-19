Fifth Mysuru Literary Fest in city on Jan. 21
January 19, 2024

Mysore Literary Association releases poster

Mysore/Mysuru: The Fifth Edition of Mysuru Literary Fest-2024, organised by Mysore Literary Association, will be held at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall in city on Jan. 21 (Sunday).

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan in city this morning, Association’s Founder President Prof. K.C. Belliappa, who is also the former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, said that

Dr. B. Nanjamma Chinappa, Statistician, Translator and  Author, will inaugurate the  day-long fest at 10.30 am on Sunday.

The inauguration will be followed by a session with

Prof. R. Indira, Distinguished Sociologist, on the topic ‘Ecotourism in Western Ghats – Who Gains and Who Loses?’ at 11.30 am;

Prof. N. Manu Chakravarthy, Film and Cultural Critic, on ‘Reading Literature: Encountering the Spirit of the Times’  at 12.30 pm.

In the afternoon session,     Prof. H.S. Shivaprakash, Poet and Playwright, will make a presentation on the topic ‘Translation as Creativity in Indian Literary Cultures’ at 2.30 pm; Anuradha Nalapat, Visual Artist, Poet and Short Story writer, on ‘Homunculus (Little Man) and the Art of Yo-Yo ing’ at 3.30 pm.

Association office-bearers and members including former students, teachers and lovers of English literature will be present.

Those interested to participate in Mysuru Literary Fest, may contact Association Hon. Secretary Reginald Wesley on Mob: 99806-56631 or email: [email protected].

