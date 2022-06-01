Chain snatched in Vijayanagar

June 1, 2022

Movement of chain snatchers captured on CCTV camera

Mysore/Mysuru: Bike borne chain snatchers have managed to snatch a part of the gold chain from an elderly woman, who was on her evening walk in Vijayanagar here yesterday.

The elderly woman who lost a part of her gold chain is 56-year-old Shashikala, a resident of Vijayanagar 4th stage, 2nd phase and her presence of mind helped her save a major portion of her gold chain while the chain snatchers managed to flee with about 10 grams of the precious yellow metal chain.

Yesterday at about 5.15 pm, Shashikala was walking on the roadside, when two persons, who came on a Bajaj Pulsar bike from behind, tried to yank of her gold chain.

As Shashikala held on to her gold chain and screamed for help, the miscreants managed to get away with a part of the gold chain.

A CCTV camera installed at a house in the vicinity of the crime spot has captured the movements of the chain snatchers. The CCTV footage shows both the miscreants on the bike wearing masks. While the rider is seen wearing a black coloured shirt, the pillion rider is wearing a red coloured T-Shirt.

Vijayanagar Inspector Ravishankar, Sub-Inspectors and staff, who rushed to the spot, searched for the chain snatchers in vain.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who has taken this case seriously, conducted rounds personally and even the DCP and ACP conducted rounds. Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case, have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants with the help of the CCTV footage.