Chain snatched in Vijayanagar
News

Chain snatched in Vijayanagar

June 1, 2022

Movement of chain snatchers captured on CCTV camera

Mysore/Mysuru: Bike borne chain snatchers have managed to snatch a part of the gold chain from an elderly woman, who was on her evening walk in Vijayanagar here yesterday.

The elderly woman who lost a part of her gold chain is 56-year-old Shashikala, a resident of Vijayanagar 4th stage, 2nd phase and her presence of mind helped her save a major portion of her gold chain while the chain snatchers managed to flee with about 10 grams of the precious yellow metal chain.

Yesterday at about 5.15 pm, Shashikala was walking on the roadside, when two persons, who came on a Bajaj Pulsar bike from behind, tried to yank of her gold chain.

As Shashikala held on to her gold chain and screamed for help, the miscreants managed to get away with a part of the gold chain.

A CCTV camera installed at a house in the vicinity of the crime spot has captured the movements of the chain snatchers. The CCTV footage shows both the miscreants on the bike wearing masks. While the rider is seen wearing a black coloured shirt, the pillion rider is wearing a red coloured T-Shirt.

Vijayanagar Inspector Ravishankar, Sub-Inspectors and staff, who rushed to the spot, searched for the chain snatchers in vain.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who has taken this case seriously, conducted rounds personally and even the DCP and ACP conducted  rounds. Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case, have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants with the help of the CCTV footage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching