Chain-snatchers held

March 6, 2023

Five gold chains weighing 205 grams and worth

Rs. 7.10 lakh recovered; three two-wheelers seized

Mysore/Mysuru: The sleuths of the Special Crime Detection team of Narasimharaja (NR) Sub-Division, on Mar. 1, have arrested two chain-snatchers and have recovered five gold chains weighing 205 grams and worth Rs. 7.10 lakh besides seizing three two-wheelers used for the crime.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have confessed of committing chain-snatchings in city and following their arrest, the Police have solved one case each in Narasimharaja, Nazarbad and Metagalli Police Stations.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and NR Sub-Division ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan guided NR Inspector Lakshmikanth K. Talawar, Hebbal Inspector Prasad, Sub-Inspectors S. Raju, Gangadhar and Chandrashekar Itagi and NR Sub-Division Special Crime Detection team members ASI Anil K. Shankapal and staff Lingarajappa, Ramesh, D.S. Suresh, Jeevan, K.B. Harish, Hanumantha Kalled, Hebbal Police Station staff Mallikarjunappa, Harish and Mahesh Hosamani, NR Police Station staff Manjunath, Sunil Kumar and Mahesh and CDR Cell staff Kumar, Aradhya, Manjunath and Shyam in the nabbing and recovery operation.