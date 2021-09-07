Chaitra receives 20 gold medals at Mysore Varsity Convocation

September 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chaitra Narayan Hegde, who received 20 Gold Medals and 4 cash prizes in M.Sc (Chemistry), wants to pursue her doctoral degree in Medicinal Chemistry.

Chaitra, who hails from Seegehalli in Sirsi Taluk of Uttara Kannada district, is the daughter of Narayan Hegde and Sumangala, who are arecanut growers.

Speaking to Star of Mysore after receiving medals at the 101st Convocation of University of Mysore here this morning, Chaitra said she did her M.Sc at Manasagangothri, after completing B.Sc at Yuvaraja’s College.

Pointing out that she is currently employed as a Guest Lecturer at Yuvaraja’s College, she said that she had also won one Gold Medal in her B.Sc degree (CBZ) two years ago.

Expressing her gratitude to her teachers and parents, she said her immediate aim is to do a doctoral degree in Medicinal Chemistry at a reputed institute or in the University.

T.S. Madalambike, who bagged 10 Gold Medals and 4 cash prizes in MA (Kannada), said that she did her MA at Post-Graduate Studies Centre in Chamarajanagar.

Daughter of late Shivamallappa and Leelambike couple of Tammadahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk, Madalambike said that though she was expecting a Gold Medal, she had not anticipated 10 medals and she was very much delighted at that.

Noting that her father would have been very much happy had he been alive today, she said that she was preparing for NET exam right now.

Sindhu Nagaraj, who bagged 7 Gold Medals and 7 cash prizes in BA (Journalism, Economics and English combination) at Mahajana First Grade College in Jayalakshmipuram, said she wants to become a journalist.

Pointing out that she had opted out of Engineering to choose Journalism as a career, she said that she would pursue her Master’s Degree in Journalism from a reputed University.

Sindhu is a resident of Lakshmipuram and daughter of late Nagaraj and S. Shaila, a retired employee of SBM.

L.R. Vidyashree, who secured 7 Gold and 2 cash prizes in M.Sc, said that she did her Master’s in Mathematics at Manasagangothri. She wants to pursue Ph.D and at the same time is preparing for UPSC, KPSC and other competitive exams. Daughter of Rajashekar, an employee of Government Printing Press at Saraswathipuram and Dakshayini, she is a resident of Ramakrishnanagar.

N. Harshitha, who bagged 9 Gold in M.Tech, attributed her medals to the support extended by her parents and teachers.

H.N. Latha, who bagged a Gold in MA (Kannada), is a visually impaired student. Latha, who did her MA from Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies at Manasagangothri, was born blind and now she has realised her dreams of achieving something big by getting a Gold Medal.

Pointing out that she wants to become a lecturer at a reputed or Government College, she said she wants to be financially independent and not burden her parents, who hail from a village in Periyapatna taluk. She dedicated her success to her parents and teachers, who supported her throughout her education.