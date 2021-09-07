101st Annual Convocation of University of Mysore held: Pandemic taught us compassion: CSIR DG

September 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) held its 101st Convocation at Crawford Hall in city this morning. The event was held under the shadow of COVID but with all precautions followed.

Dr. Shekar C. Mande, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi delivered the Convocation Address. Governor-Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot presided. Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor, Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, VC, UoM, Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar and Prof. Jnanaprakash, Registrar (Evaluation) were present.

Padma Bhushan Dr. Govindarajan Padmanabhan, Honorary Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel, Bengaluru and Chairman of Vision Group on Startups, Govt. of Karnataka, were conferred Hon. Doctorates.

Delivering the Convocation Address, Dr. Shekar Mande said humaneness must be followed more importantly than humanness. “The merits and demerits of humanness in technologies are widely discussed and debated and will continue to be studied closely. However, I would like to focus not on humanness but on the humaneness that is associated with compassion. We should remember the importance of humaneness in whatever we do. Compassion for not just fellow human beings but the nature and environment around us is essential,” he said.

“The pandemic has shown us the humane side of several segments of the global citizenry. We will need more of these in the coming times as, along with human progression and development, we are also witnessing the harm that we are causing to the environment, mainly due to our disregard, carelessness, ignorance, among other things. As the next generation leaders, thinkers, researchers, scientists, or any other careers,” he added.

Focus on online learning

He complimented the University of Mysore for introducing online learning in a big way even before the pandemic. “The pandemic has been an exceedingly challenging time for just about everyone. When the world locked down, the doctors, other frontline health personnel, essential services providers, and other public authorities, including societal help groups with disregard for their personal well-being, focused on extending help to the needy, the sick and the convalescents. Thousands of scientists and researchers worldwide, including those in India, worked tirelessly and round the clock on developing solutions and interventions related to COVID-19 mitigation. They rightfully deserve the applause and our deepest gratitude,” he noted.

However, the contribution of the teachers and the cooperation of the students have almost gone unnoticed. “All of us know that the education sector was also affected. Education institutions of all hues shut down and continue to be largely closed even today. It goes to the credit of the education sector that we took the teaching and learning into the students’ homes. The teachers quickly adapted to the new methods and means of teaching and ensured that their connectedness with the students continued unhampered. All of us who have assembled here today should rightfully feel proud that we have been able to overcome the hurdles posed by the pandemic,” he said.

Students lauded

Lauding the students too, Dr. Shekar said, “All of us know that students of today are at ease with the use of technology. The student community anywhere in the world are digital natives, although many faculties may be digital immigrants. It is, therefore, no wonder that students have adopted and adapted to technology-enabled learning with ease.”

On CSIR, he said that the institution has embarked on a programme to set up virtual labs, a virtual platform that will incorporate different multimedia digital contents to disseminate scientific knowledge.

“Digital content for the purpose would cover simulation-based experiments, interactive content comprising comics, animation-based stories, interactive modes and videos of relevant scientific topics. It is expected that the platform will promote the students’ self-learning skills and improve their creative, logical and analytical skills through proper pedagogical techniques,” he explained.

As part of the Convocation, a total 29,852 candidates received various degrees. Among the 387 medals and 178 cash prizes to be awarded to 216 candidates, 172 are women and 44 are men; of the 7,143 candidates receiving PG degrees, 4,876 are women and 2,267 men; In 22,465 Bachelor’s degree holders, 15,144 are women and 7,321 are men.

Today, medals and certificates were presented to 100 degree holders. 244 candidates will receive Ph.D degrees.