M.Ed question paper ‘repeat’: Mysore Varsity to take action

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) is facing some embarrassing moments, as the previous year’s question paper of M.Ed. (Master of Education) exam on the subject ‘Introduction to Education Studies’ under the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) was repeated this year too during the first semester examination.

The students were in for a surprise when they attended the exam held about six days ago that the questions were the same as that of the last year and even the order in which the questions were framed is also a repeat of the 2017 question paper. The only difference was the year of examination, that is from 2017 it was changed to 2018.

The students feel that there could have been a question paper leak. There are a total of nine questions which carries total marks of 70. In all, 40 students are studying in the first semester in the Department of Education, Manasagangothri.

Speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that it had also come to his notice that the question paper of M.Ed first semester exam had been repeated.

“The framing of questions and its printing are done separately. We should find out where this mistake of questions of last year being repeated has happened. The Board of Examiners will go into it first. I have asked the Registrar (Evaluation) to submit a report and only after seeing his report can action be taken,” he said.

However, the date for the re-exam will be fixed shortly, he added.

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar was not available for comments as he was out of station.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore