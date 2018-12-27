Chennai-Bengaluru Superfast Train will soon be extended to Mysuru

Mysuru: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has assured to extend the Chennai-Bengaluru Superfast Train to Mysuru. The Minister has also assured to extend three trains that are plying between Mysuru City Railway Station and Bengaluru till Ashokapuram Station.

Responding positively to a series of requisitions made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha yesterday when the Minister paid a short visit to Mysuru, Piyush Goyal said that in the interest of Mysuru tourism where lakhs of people come here to see a host of unique nature-gifted tourist spots, he would consider the MP’s request soon.

He said that the Chennai-Bengaluru Superfast Train (12609) will be extended to Mysuru. Pratap Simha told the Minister that the said train, once arrives at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Station in Bengaluru from Chennai Central Station, it stands idle for the whole night with no primary maintenance. Extension of the train will fill the demand-supply gap and capacity augmentation with no additional investment in physical infrastructure, he told the Minister.

Pratap Simha said that the services of three trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru — Vishvamanava Express (17326/25), Chamundi Express (16215/16) and Tipu Superfast Express (12613/14) — can be extended to Ashokapuram Railway Station. Once the service is extended, as a next step, these trains can start from Ashokapuram Station and then come to City Railway Station, the MP told the Minister. Giving a patient ear to the MP, Piyush Goyal said that he will soon direct the officials in his Ministry to look into the feasibility of the extension of trains. He also directed the Mysuru Railway officials to take steps to extend the trains by looking into technical aspects.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore