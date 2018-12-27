NIPAH, H1N1 outbreak: Officials asked to keep vigil on tourists

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has directed District Health Officers to keep a strict vigil on tourists as they have the potential to carry Nipah Virus (NiV) and H1N1 (swine flu) virus from the neighbouring States who arrive in Mysuru as part of their tourist itinerary.

During a phone-in programme held at his office this morning, the DC asked officials to monitor the flow of tourists, especially from Kerala where there are reports of NiV and swine flu.

He said that as two deaths have already been reported in Mysuru due to H1N1, visitors must be screened and even if there are minor reports of fever from any hospital, Health Officers should monitor the situation.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar said that the NiV has raised its ugly head at Kozhikode in Kerala, and the disease can spread by secretions of infected bats. As such, officials should keep close watch on Kerala tourists, who are coming in large numbers to city to ring in New Year, he added.

Nipah virus infection can spread to humans through contaminated fruit, infected animals or through close contact with infected humans. Officials must keep an eye on the infections and there must be close monitoring of poultry farms, zoo animals and farms. He asked them to get ready with enough stock of medicines, beds and other related infrastructure to combat the disease.

Grievances pour in

At the phone-in programme, over 15 callers from the district and city aired their problems related to lack of basic facilities and lake and footpath encroachments. The DC asked officials to come out with remedial measures within three weeks.

Manjunath, a resident of Kampalapura of Periyapatna taluk, alleged that the local Gram Panchayat had failed to de-silt the lake at his village though he had filed several complaints.

He wanted the DC to get the silt removed so that it can store more water and improve ground water table in its surroundings as summer is fast approaching.

A resident of N. Begur village of H.D. Kote taluk sought the District Administration to clear encroachment of Boppanakatte, Manikere and Bairavakere Lakes as some vested interests have encroached the lake and cultivating crops there.

A villager of Maratikyathanahalli urged the DC to get the encroachment of roads cleared where bullock carts pass inside the village. He accused many land owners of encroaching such road and gullies.

Preventing crime

Meena, a resident of BSNL Layout near Hanchya Gram Panchayat, asked officials to prevent burglaries, chain-snatching and ensure the safety of women.

The District Administration must increase Police patrolling to prevent such incidents. There are no proper street lights and drinking water facility in the village, she said.

A resident of Hullahalli of Nanjangud taluk complained that local Corporation Bank officials were denying old age pension amount and were not allowing customers to open new accounts. Immediately responding to this complaint, the DC promised to look into the issue.

Putta Hanumegowda, a resident of Urdu Layout near Dr. Rajkumar Road in city urged the DC to take steps to asphalt the roads in his area.

Contractors who took up road repair work had left the road open after putting gravel stones and mud, he alleged. Responding to the complaint, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha promised to find a solution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu and others were present.

Gearing up for election

The DC directed Taluk and District-level officials to prepare for Lok Sabha 2019 polls likely to be held in April.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already given directions to District Administrations to make preparations and be ready with the list of personnel and infrastructure.

He directed officials to complete pending works and invite tenders for the implementation of development works before the announcement of poll code of conduct, likely to be enforced in March.

